Evidence Formula One Racer Lewis Hamilton Is Blowing Nicki Minaj’s Back Out, Allegedly

The rumored romance between Nicki Minaj and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton is apparently on cruise control based on social media breadcrumbs left by both of them and photos of them together.

Nicki Minaj first gushed her “newer boy” on The Ellen Show when the talk show asked her about her love life stating the “friendship” was fairly new but making sure she points out she was “chilling” and very much single at the time.

.@NickiMinaj told me exactly how she feels about Travis Scott. pic.twitter.com/WGpyY6yJno — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 4, 2018

Well, it looks like since that Sept.4 episode of the show, Nicki and her “newer boy” Lewis Hamilton have been enjoying each others company. The two have been spotted out and about during New York Fashion Week a day after Cardi B chucked a shoe at her. They were also seen leaving a restaurant together presumably on a romantic date. Just recently Lewis and Minaj hit Dubai together alongside Nicki’s new bodyguard Rah Ali.

Well if this is indeed the case, Lewis is an excellent follow-up to her special friend NaS whom she never claimed as her boyfriend but did enjoy having “sleepovers” with. Lewis who likes to go fast for a living should understand her specifications when it comes to things going down on in the bedroom. Minaj when breaking down how she likes her boots smoked said while she loves foreplay she prefers her potential lovers to speed things up and get to the point. She’s a really busy lady and has to be on Twitter to explain lyrics from songs to her Barbz as well as handout awards to her “haters” on her radio show.

You can check out the social media evidence that has the Barbz gushing over the rumored couple below.

