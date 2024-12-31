Style Gallery: 10 Black Women Celebrities Who Ruled Fashion In 2024

10 Black Women Celebrities Who Ruled Fashion In 2024
Black Social Media Queens Drove Style & Culture In 2024And let’s not forget the impact of social media. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok presented new places for Black women to flex creativity and influence. Fashion influencers like Monroe Steele, Jeneé Taylor, Kahlana Barfield, Jackie Aina, and Kelly Augustine continued to raise the bar. Throughout 2024, they’ve blended streetwear with luxury, spotlighted emerging designers, and kept us cute with beauty and hair tips. Every reel, TikTok, and post was better than another. This year, Black women proved once again that we do it all and slay it all—from new moms to global “it girls,” multi-hyphenate stars, and industry power players. With that in mind, here are the 10 Black women who defined 2024 fashion, creativity, and influence.
1. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross continues to hold her title as the queen of avant-garde fashion. Year after year, she is consistently on our moodboards. Her outfits in 2024 were playful, bold, and unexpected. Proportions were both exaggerated and chic. Colors were bright and muted. And, her styles were street, urban chic and sophisticated sexy. Whether it was a color-blocked suit for a press event or a sculptural gown for the red carpet, Tracee made fashion fun and fearless all the wahile putting girls half her age to shame. Yes, Tracee!
2. Cardi B
Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week looks this fall had the world gagging. The rapper took edgy glam to the next level with daring outfits and bold hairstyles. The “Enough” rapper ate the City of Lights right on up! One standout moment was her rich auntie-esq brown coat from Alexander McQueen. With its yummy color and over-the-top fur collar, it was everything. Another look we loved was her black sculped mini dress from Mugler. Complete with an edgy banged hairstyle and plunging neckline – Cardi gave us full-on villain chic. The rapper’s ability to mix high fashion with her Bronx-born authenticity makes her one of the most exciting style stars of all time and definitely of 2024.
3. Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter album brought “cowboy couture” to the forefront of fashion in 2024. Her step into the country genre created a movement. Queen Bey’s style was a masterclass in Western-inspired glam, complete with cowboy hats, leather fringe, metallics, and custom boots. Beyoncé’s influence was undeniable onstage to off as cowboy-inspired elements appeared on runways and in streetwear. Once again, Queen Bey reminded us why – and how – she makes the world stop.
4. Ciara
Ciara has always been the ultimate fashion girl’s fashion girl. CiCi is a certified fashion killer, known for shutting down fashion weeks, rocking daring outfits, and taking bold risks on the red carpet. This year, she made a strong return to the stage as part of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s first North American tour and stepped back into the spotlight at high-profile events after welcoming her newest baby, Aurora Princess. Ciara reminded everyone why she’s a true style icon, serving looks and eating the girls up with every appearance. At the Baby2Baby Gala this year, the “How We Roll” singer stole the show in a reimagined black-and-white ensemble that we’re still talking about. She wore an ivory gown with dramatic statement shoulders and a cinched waist, paired with sleek black leather opera gloves. The entire look was a moment—a perfect representation of Ciara’s fearless approach to fashion in 2024.
5. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor had the moment at Vogue World’s runway event during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a silver, futuristic ensemble complete with bold accessories and her signature edgy energy, Teyana stole the show. But it wasn’t just that one event that had us talking this year. The Harlem’s Fashion Row awardee has us gagging all year. Her ability to shape shift, ideate, and merge couture and costume dressing with streetwear is unmatched. And let’s not forget about her curves and toned abs that shined through every single fit! Sis has the BAWDY! From oversized blazers paired with metallic crop tops to custom gowns with urban flair, Teyana made it clear in 2024: her style is untouchable.
6. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland consistently ate up the red carpet in 2024. Known for showing off her toned body and melanin skin, Kelly embraced bold colors, high slits, and daring necklines this year. She switched up her hairstyles for every occasion, from sleek bobs in platinum blonde and sultry brown to voluminous waves. One of Kelly’s most prominent 2024 fashion moments was during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Kelly looked gorgeous every time she stepped on a carpet. From her lime green two-piece sequin gown to her body-hugging crisp white dress, Kelly embodied elegance and confidence.
7. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s style evolution in 2024 was the definition of polished. She leveled up her red-carpet game with luxury brands like Thom Browne, Chanel, and Prada while giving us head-turning looks from Black designers such as Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers. The Scandal star has mastered how to dress her petite frame to perfection – her ability to surprise us with bold colors, experimental silhouettes, and dramatic tailoring proves she’s not afraid to take risks. Whether stepping out for a political rally, movie premiere, or awards season, Kerry showed us her iconic style keeps getting better.
8. Fantasia
Fantasia’s style evolution was one of the most talked-about moments in 2024. Styled by Daniel Hawkins and J Bolin, she leaned into drama this year, serving us everything from fringed bodysuits and cold-shoulder couture to glamorous gowns dripping in embellishments. Fantasia didn’t stop there—her hair game was next-level. Rocking mullets, pixie cuts, and asymmetrical styles, the Color Purple star kept her looks fresh, unexpected, and daring. Whether performing on stage or attending major events, Fantasia slayed.
9. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion came through dripping in 2024. Her looks ranged from figure-hugging body-con dressesMhigh end ensembles that exuded boss energy. Megan also embraced bold, playful colors and intricate detailing, ensuring she stood out wherever she went. The Hot Girl Coach’s summer tour and music videos gave her additional opportunities to showcase her curves and over-the-top style. Her stage moments were unforgettable – from her bars to her beauty – and Megan scored 10s across the board all year!
10. JT
JT stepped out of the City Girls’ shadow this year, cementing her status as a rockstar and rising fashion icon. During her solo city-by-city tour, the rapper, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, brought looks that were out-of-the-box, urban chic, and unapologetically her. From avant-garde gowns to oversized silhouettes and mini pleated skirts, JT is not afraid to take risks. She also loves to bring drama with hair and makeup – our good Miami Sis is about the full lewk. This year, we’ve seen bold grey and silver shadows, green hair, and everything in between. JT is that girl and that style slayer.
