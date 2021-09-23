X-Squad?: Twitter Debates Inclusiveness Of Marvel’s X-Men Team Name, Fan Boy Twitter Shakes Fist

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The X-Men is one of the best-known properties in the sprawling Marvel Comics universe, and still retains a strong support fanbase decades since the superpowered team’s inception. On Twitter, fans are debating if the team name is inclusive enough of other groups, prompting some in MAGA land to lose their sugar, honey, and iced tea over the proposal alone.

X-Men began trending on Twitter as fans discussed how best to include the women of the team of mutants, which makes sense given that some of the members of the team that have been identified or depicted as such as just as powerful or more than their male counterparts.

It appears that a story from We Got This Covered published on September 21 seemingly sparked this trending topic and debate. The site pointed to a 2019 interview with Marvel Studios’ President of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation, Victoria Alonso with Nuke The Fridge where she made the suggestion then.

From We Got This Covered:

“I don’t know where the future is going. It’s funny that people call it the X-Men, there’s a lot of female superheroes in that X-Men group, so I think it’s outdated.“

In fairness, all of this is mostly speculative and nothing has been officially ordained or put to order. Still, given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken great steps to be culturally and socially diverse when it comes to representation, it would be a step in the right direction. Yet, there are some who think this is a “woke” maneuver and reacting as such.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty