Elon Musk's Daughter Calls Him Out On Threads
X Reacts To Elon Musk’s Daughter Calling Phony Stark A Racist, Liar & “Serial Adulterer”
holding on to his net worth. He’s deplorable at not allowing Don Lemon to make him look stupid. He’s abysmal at not being blatantly racist in his war on wokeness. He’s utterly incompetent at not proving he’s a hypocrite by suppressing the free speech of progressive groups while purporting to be a warrior for free speech. And, apparently, he’s not so great at being a loving father. Just ask his 20-year-old trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. Last month, Musk said in an interview with the Daily Wire that the daughter he used to call “son” was “killed by the woke-mind virus.”Elon Musk is bad at a lot of things. He’s been bad at running the platform formerly known as Twitter. He’s terrible at
“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” Musk said, deadnaming Vivian. “This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].” Musk went on to argue that the concept of allowing children to transition is “incredibly evil.” On Monday, Wilson decided to hit back at her estranged father, calling him everything from a racist to a “serial adulterer,” along with a list of other allegations zero people should be surprised Musk is capable of. From Page Six:
“You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f–king lying about your own children,” the 20-year-old wrote via Threads Monday, referencing her dad’s many cheating scandals and kids. Musk, 53, has 12 children with three different women, including Wilson’s twin, Griffin, with whom the X founder shares with first wife Justine Wilson. He has also been accused of having affairs with Amber Heard and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s ex-wife Nicole Shanahan — which he has denied. Vivian then continued in the heated message to her dad, “You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress.’” She then implied that Musk is a racist, alleging, “You called arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation [sic] multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.” Vivian continued to blast the SpaceX founder, claiming he is not “saving the planet” because he allegedly does not “give a f–k about climate change.” She concluded, “You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”So, basically, Elon Musk is the Brian McKnight of Donald Trumps. Of course, the fine folks on X—you know, that platform Musk has been running into the ground the last couple of years—are having a field day dragging Phony Stark while showing support for his daughter. Check out the reactions below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash