Yay or Nay?: The Wins & Fails Of The 2018 AMA’s Red Carpet [Photos]

An award show, in this case the 2018 American Music Awards, means a red carpet. This also means plenty of fashion wins along with the inevitable fashion fails.
Cardi B was winning off g.p. as was Tracee Ellis Ross. As for too many others, some of these stylists are not so low key criminals.
Of course, J. Lo did J. Lo things.
Peep the wins and fails of the 2018 AMA’s Red Carpet below.
1. J. Lo – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Jennifer Lopez is aging backwards. Yay.
Also, Jennifer Lopez wore Brumani ombre pink sapphire earrings, a Borgioni ruby ear cuff, a Marli New York diamond cuff, and pink sapphire rings by Anabela Chan and Le Vian.
2. Ella Mai – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
We’re not mad at the suit look. Yay.
3. Tracee Ellis Ross – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
She wore nothing but Black designers and hosted. Hell yay.
4. Cardi B – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Bardi with the flowery island girl vibe. Yay.
5. Poppy – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
We’re including this for archival and WTF? purposes. Nay.
6. Ciara – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Of course. Yay.
7. Post Malone – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Nah, bruh. Nay.
8. Gladys KnightSource:WENN
Respect to a Queen. Yay.
9. Khalid – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Khalid the only one to rock a pantsuit poorly. Is that a mock neck? Nay.
10. Amara La Negra – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
The Dominican reality star and singer is always a sight. Yay.
11. Charisse Mills – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Charisse Mills is a Trinidadian pop opera singer, and she slayed. Yay.
12. Ledisi – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Looking very classy. Yay.
13. Sibley Scoles – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Yay.
14. Taylor Swift – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
We’re only including this to remind you to vote in November.
15. Rita Ora – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Rita thought this was a ball. Yay.
16. Nia Sioux – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Yay.
17. Offset & Cardi B – 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft TheaterSource:WENN
Offset was looking clean. Yay.
18. Tyra BanksSource:WENN
We’ll give Tyra the benefit of a doubt. Yay