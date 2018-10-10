Yay or Nay?: The Wins & Fails Of The 2018 AMA’s Red Carpet [Photos]

An award show, in this case the 2018 American Music Awards, means a red carpet. This also means plenty of fashion wins along with the inevitable fashion fails.

Cardi B was winning off g.p. as was Tracee Ellis Ross. As for too many others, some of these stylists are not so low key criminals.

Of course, J. Lo did J. Lo things.

Peep the wins and fails of the 2018 AMA’s Red Carpet below.