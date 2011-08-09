Machine Gun Kelly Talks V-Nasty, Doesn’t Co-Sign Using The N-Word [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly Doesn’t Condone V-Nasty Using The N-Word

Here’s a white rapper with some sense…

In a recent interview with XXLmag.com, Bad Boy’s newest signee Machine Gun Kelly spoke about using the N-Word and made it clear that using the racial slang where he’s from is unacceptable.

“It’s a wrap on me using that word,” MGK said to XXL. “Not where I’m from. Fawk that. I love my hood stripes. “I wear my hood stripes proud. I don’t want them taken from me. “[The] only N-word I’m using is ninjas and napalm, nasal spray, narcissist, nipples. “Those are the N-words I’m using. Areola is my favorite N-word.”

The Cleveland rapper continued to distance himself for white rappers who using the word, not condoning Bay Area rapper V-Nasty usage of the N-Word, who has been adamant in her use of the word.