Waka Flocka Flame Covers and Takes Over Spin Magazine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Written By Kazeem Famuyide

Posted April 17, 2012
With Triple F Life coming this Summer, Waka Flocka Flame lands on the cover of Spin Magazine. Not only does he snatch the cover but the staff over at the publication were crazy enough to let Flocka run amok as  the magazine’s acting editorial director for a little while leading to pure hilarity. In the clip, he wants to know who ate his hummus, if Pitchfork is all over something, and if he looks like he gives a f**k about fire codes. Just hit play after the jump.

Photo: Jason Nocito

spin magazine , Triple F Life , Waka Flocka

