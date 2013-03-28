Machine Gun Kelly – “Skate Cans” [VIDEO]

While this year’s XXL Freshman class cover just dropped, one alum in particular, from 2012, is making sure the resume entry was well-deserved. Machine Gun Kelly drops a video for “Skate Cans” that pretty much looks like a well-crafted skateboard video.

In the black and white visual the Bad Boy rapper and pro-skater Ryan Sheckler sneak into famed Hollywood High for a nasty skate session. The rock-flavored track features MGK spitting furious bars while his boys banging on trash cans in lieu of drums heightens the affect.

Despite his XXL Freshman alum status, MGK directed some slander toward the magazine in the video for his video for “Champions,” featuring Diddy.

MGK will be dropping a new mixtape called Black Flag, reportedly featuring Meek Mill, Pusha T and more, in the near future, too. Until then, watch the Spordy19XX-directed video for “Skate Cans” below.

Photo: YouTube