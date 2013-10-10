Vado ft. Jadakiss & Troy Ave – “R.N.S.” [VIDEO]

Vado has more content to push from his latest mixtape, Slime Flu 4. Today, he returns with a visual for “R.N.S.,” featuring Jadakiss and Troy Ave.

Feds taking pictures clearly get dealt with. At least that’s what happens here, as the trio permanently put an end to an ongoing investigation by fictional character, Thomas Bale. Getting the drop on the unsuspecting agent was only the first step of their well drawn out plan, as you’ll see throughout the video.

The track itself is a good look, because it shows unity between three notable New York City MCs. And the music these concrete jungle collabs produced have been so far so good. Case in point, Troy Ave conjured up another record, titled “New York City,” featuring Raekwon, N.O.R.E. and Prodigy, that bangs.

Keep the energy going rappers.

Catch the treatment for “R.N.S.” below.

—

Photo: YouTube