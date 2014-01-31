Jesse Eisenberg Will Play Lex Luthor In Upcoming Man Of Steel Sequel

Jesse Eisenberg delivered a strong performance as Facebook‘s Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. But it’s a little tough to see the 30-year-old Queens native as Lex Luthor, yet he’s been cast in that role in the upcoming sequel to Man Of Steel from Zack Snyder .

The choice to place Eisenberg as Superman’s most infamous enemy was a risky one, but Snyder feels like the choice will bring a new angle to Luthor’s brooding hate for the son of Krypton. Another major announcement for the franchise was the addition of distinguished British actor Jeremy Irons, who will play Alfred to Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. The press release has more.

From the press release:

Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that Jesse Eisenberg has been set to star as Lex Luthor and Jeremy Irons will play Alfred in the upcoming Zack Snyder untitled Superman/Batman film. Snyder stated, “Lex Luthor is often considered the most notorious of Superman’s rivals, his unsavory reputation preceding him since 1940. What’s great about Lex is that he exists beyond the confines of the stereotypical nefarious villain. He’s a complicated and sophisticated character whose intellect, wealth and prominence position him as one of the few mortals able to challenge the incredible might of Superman. Having Jesse in the role allows us to explore that interesting dynamic, and also take the character in some new and unexpected directions.”

We can’t say we’re not baffled by the choice but Eisenberg scored dozens of nominations for his role as Zuckerbeg and it’ll be interesting to see what Snyder can get out of him. Henry Cavill was great as a brooding Clark Kent confused about his alien past and powerful purpose, so perhaps the best is yet to come.

What do you think of Mark Zuckerberg, err, Jesse Eisenberg playing Lex Luthor in Superman Vs. Batman? Let us know in the comments.

[Props to io9]

—

Photo: io9