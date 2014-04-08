Red Bull BC One Launches 2014 USA Tour [PHOTOS]

Red Bull BC One has been going the extra mile to promote the underrepresented element of Hip-Hop which is B-Boying. Like clockwork, it’s time for a new year and new competition and the world’s #1 arena for B-Boys is back to crown a new champion.

Via Red Bull BC One:

Red Bull BC One, the world’s most prestigious B-Boy competition, launches its North American tour on April 18 in search of the finest B-Boys on the continent. The action-packed competition will make its Cypher debut in Seattle (April 18), Philadelphia (May 31), Chicago (June 7) and Orlando (June 7). Winners of each U.S. Cypher will move into the spotlight and compete in the Red Bull BC One North America Final in Las Vegas on August 15. The North America Final is one of six global qualifiers, which include Brazil, Algeria, Finland, Croatia and Taiwan. Over the next few months, America’s best B-Boys will battle in front of hundreds of cheering fans, showcasing the greatest attitude, jaw-dropping freezes, incredible power moves, high-flying acrobatics and the most precise footwork. The winner of the Red Bull BC One North America Final will head to Paris, France to compete for the most coveted title in B-Boying at the Red Bull BC One World Final on November 29. To get a preview of the high-flying action that will be going down this year, fans can tune in to the Ovation television network, the official Red Bull BC One broadcast partner, on April 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The network will air last year’s 10th anniversary World Final where 16 B-Boys battled in Seoul, South Korea for the renowned championship title.

If you live remotely to any of the battlegrounds, it would behoove you to convene with the rest of your peers to keep one of the truest essences of the culture alive.

As enticement, check out the streamlined highlights of last year’s highlights in the video below and check out the impressive stills in the gallery.

—

Photo: Red Bull BC One

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »