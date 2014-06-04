Beyonce Covers New York Times Style Magazine [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Knowles graces the cover of T, the New York Times’ style magazine.

Don’t expect any quote from Hova’s wife in the story, though. But the piece, titled “The Woman on Top of the World,” does weigh in on the media juggernaut the singer has become, though.

Says T:

Historically speaking, this is no small achievement. Black women have always been dominant figures in American popular music, but no one, not even Aretha Franklin, has reached the plateau that Beyoncé occupies: pop star colossus, adored bombshell, “America’s sweetheart.” Inevitably, Beyoncé is also a flashpoint, provoking ire from naysayers and ideologues of all stripes. In March, Bill O’Reilly decried “Partition,” a song that details a Beyoncé-Jay Z tryst in a limousine, for setting a poor example for “girls of color.” (Postmarital sex between consenting adults: immoral.) Last month, the black feminist author and activist Bell Hooks told an audience at a New School symposium: “I see a part of Beyoncé that is in fact antifeminist, that is assaulting — that is a terrorist . . . especially in terms of the impact on young girls.” There is a growing scholarly literature on Beyoncé; the Women’s and Gender Studies department at Rutgers University has offered an undergraduate course called “Politicizing Beyoncé.”

True, but we know you just want to see new pics of Bey, which you can see in the following pages.

—

Photos: The New York Times/Juergen Teller

