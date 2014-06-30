Joyner Lucas – “Half Ni**er” [Video]

Race is an oft-controversial topic, but it’s one that deserves honest discourse, an open ear, and a mature point of view. When these stars align on wax, you get tracks like Joyner Lucas’ “Half Ni**er,” a song that examines the concept from the perspective of bi-racial man.

Lucas critically analyzes his plight as well as some observations about publicized cases of racism (a la Donald Sterling) through a dexterous display of lyricism and story telling in the cut’s accompanying visual. Chants of “I don’t know what my color is” explains the MCs disposition as a child, and places a scope over an aspect of race that doesn’t receive a fair shake in conversation.

Joyner Lucas is preparing a project call Along Came Joyner, due to release later this year. Watch the video for “Half Ni**er” below.

Photo: YouTube