Frank Ocean’s New Album Drops In July

Dust off channel ORANGE in anticipation of Frank Ocean’s upcoming sophomore album, which is set to release some time in July.

A recent Aaliyah tribute and a freebie track called “Memrise,” from last year, along with pictures of the New Orleans-raised, Los Angeles-based crooner in the studio, left fans optimistic that 2015 would be the year he’d return to music.

Ocean made the official announcement (and we say that loosely) via Tumblr on Monday night (April 6). He posted an image of himself admiring two magazines, one of which was titled Boys Don’t Cry.

Given the revelation of a past romantic relationship with a man on Ocean debut, many assumed that he revealed his LP’s title. But Billboard clarifies, via a rep for the singer, that Boys Don’t Cry is the title of his upcoming magazine.

The publication, along with the album in question, will arrive sometime in July. As for the aforementioned confusion, Ocean made his intentions clear in hashtags on the front page that read “#ISSUE1 #ALBUM3 #JULY2015 #BOYSDONTCRY.”

—

Photo: Frank Ocean/Tumblr