Travi$ Scott Explains Why He Embarrassed A Cameraman At Summer Jam [VIDEO]

This year’s HOT 97 Summer Jam had plenty of standout moments but Travi$ Scott ran away with the event’s most viral moment. No, it wasn’t for the debut of an incredible track from his upcoming album. It was because he literally put a cameraman on that Summer Jam scream, calling him “a nerd” and kicking him off stage after he had been filming him for most of the show.

While Kanye West’s ghostwriter the G.O.O.D. Music artist felt that “500 kids” rushing a baricade to see his performance should have gripped the Internet headlines, he broke down his side of the story with Power 106’s The Cruz Show.

“I don’t know if anyone noticed but that was like, the second-to-last song of my set,” Scott explained to the Los Angeles station. “I was already pissed about [Hot 97] not allowing me to have a screen on stage when I performed. I don’t get why radio shows allow artists to do shows without creative control, without any art direction at all. Instead of that, I get their press guys, their camera guys to be my backdrop of my show.”

In summary, he felt like it wasn’t fair to have a generalized media presence for his show. After the show, he tweeted an apology for his actions.

Complex also caught up with the videographer Jameer Pond, who insisted there was no bad blood between him and the rapper but he wasn’t a chump, either.

“I can laugh about it now because cooler heads prevailed, but I asked him if he wanted to fight—not so much in those words—but I asked him if he wanted to fight because again, going back to me being a man, a short man from Brooklyn, I’ve been in plenty of situations where jokes go a little too far,” Pond said of the embarrassing moment. “That’s how I felt at the time, but cooler heads prevailed, and I’m able to walk away, and now with things going viral I’m able to laugh about it.”

Watch The Cruz Show interview below and flip it on the next page to see the incident in question.

—

Photo: TIDAL Video Screenshot

1 2 3Next page »