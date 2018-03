Back when Hype Williams was cranking out million dollar clips on a regular basis, BET and MTV essentially served as the minor leagues for thirst trapping video vixens.

The only thing better than finding the next Melyssa Ford was landing a movie star cameo. With music budgets cut, those two things still hold true and these 15 A-list music video cameos are classic examples.

—

Photo: VEVO/YouTube Screen Capture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »