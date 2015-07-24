Hulk Hogan Apologizes For Getting Busted Using The N-Word: “That’s Not Me” [PHOTOS]

Hulk Hogan responded to reports that he used the “n-word” with an apology . Yes, he used the racial slur to describe the men he doesn’t want his daughter dating, but he’s very sorry guys.

Hogan talked to TMZ about it.”Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

Will anybody forgive him, or wrestling fans the world over officially giving him the side-eye? That remains to be seen, and based on Twitter, people are over him.

A scandal of this kind could pretty much ruin Hogan’s career, yet as many who have been caught in similar predicament (Paula Deen), he’s trying to make amends.

Hit the flip for some tweets.

Photo: WWE screenshot

