Kevin Gates Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend [Photos/Video]

Kevin Gates has had a pretty turbulent 2015. Between being accused of physically assaulting one of his fans, to creating controversy with his comments towards President Obama, the Louisiana rapper’s disapproval rating his plummeted tremendously. This past weekend, he ensured a bit of a happiness for himself by marrying his longtime girlfriend Dreka Haynes.

And we can proudly report that the woman is not his cousin.

“[It’s] the best thing I ever did,” Gates wrote on one his Instagram pictures, that showcased the newlyweds walking down the aisle. From the looks of things, veteran rapper Starlito also served as the best man.

Of course, no Kevin Gates affair would be complete without a shock and awe joke. The 29-year-old rapper born Kevin Gilyard let one fly where he conceded to being a married man and would need permission to sleep around from this point on.

“Y’all gotta go ask Dreka if y’all could borrow some of her Royal Pickle ( ) from here on out,” he quipped.

