UVA Student Brutally Assaulted By Police Files $3 Million Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Oct. 20) Martese Johnson, the Black University of Virginia honor roll student brutally bloodied and wrongfully arrested by a trio of White police officers, filed a $3 million lawsuit. Johnson is suing the officers who arrested him, and the Alcoholic Beverly Control Department.

“The agents’ brutal and unjustified attack on Martese has left Martese permanently disfigured as there is scarring to Martese’s forehead and scalp,” reads the suit.

Johnson was arrested in March for public intoxication and obstruction of justice, and argues that race played a role in the apprehension. He accuses the officers of excessive force, and violating his civil rights.

The incident, which was caught on tape, spawned protests on campus. No charges were pursued against Johnson, or the officers involved: Jared Miller, Thomas Custer and John Cielakie. The cops were returned to duty this past summer, after the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s investigation found their behavior justifiable.

In his suit, Johnson states that “Agents of ABC have a history of aggressive, excessive and unjustified behavior in effectuating their duties.”

He is seeking a trial by jury.

Photo: Martese Johnson