Joe Biden Announces Decision Not To Run For President In 2016 [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden is a title that never will manifest. Much to the surprise of many pundits, the vice president announced he would not be entering the 2016 presidential race.

Citing the recent death of his son Beau to brain cancer at the age of 46, Biden admitted that the pain still lingers, forbidding him to make an honest go at the Oval Office.

“As my family and I have worked through the grieving process, I’ve said all along — and I’ve said time and again to others — that it may very well be that that process, by the time we get through it, closes the window on mounting a realistic campaign for president,” Biden told members of the Associated Press as he was surrounded by a supporting President Obama and his wife, Jill. “I’ve concluded it has closed.”

According to one of his aides, the decision not to run was made just last night.

The current Democratic race is being spearheaded by the words and promises of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and although Biden has yet to endorse either candidates, he vowed he just wouldn’t be watching from the sidelines.

“While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent,” he said.

Photo: AP Video Screenshot