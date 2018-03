Earlier this week, we got the latest chapter (and more talk about salad tossing than anyone ever wanted to hear) in the scorned lover saga of 50 cent and Vivica Fox.

It turns out Fif’s aggressive tactics don’t just apply to dudes he’s dissing, and you can check these 13 women 50 Cent slandered for further proof.

—

Photo: YouTube Screen Capture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »