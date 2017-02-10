ScHoolboy Q Talks New Album, Grammys And TDE’s Secret Formula

ScHoolboy Q says he working on his new album and that it will be out sooner than later.

ScHoolboy Q stopped by Beats 1 Radio to chat with Zane Lowe about what’s been up too since he got off his Blank Face tour. Q says that after the tour ended, he was inspired immediately to start writing for his next album, which for him is rare.

“That’s why I usually take two years to drop each project,” he says. “I might just sit down for six months out of the year and not be inspired to write. Then it might hit me and I want to get on.”

Q says that he felt inspired enough to build a studio on his tour bus to put down ideas that he would put down later. He says the direction of his new album will be different from his first three.

“It’s more so my life after I made it to the point of ScHoolboy Q,” he says. “I gave you me, but I never gave you the other side of me. The father, the dude that’s actually happy, the dude that doesn’t be in the hood just hanging out. The dude that’s trying to put his homies in position now. I’m not a deadbeat father anymore. I’m in my daughter’s life.”

Q also talked about being nominated for a Grammy award for the second time. His Blank Face LP album is up for Best Rap Album and his single “THat Part” featuring Kanye West is up for Best Rap Performance. He skipped the awards show when he was nominated three years ago and is debating if he will show up this year either. He brought attention to how the Recording Academy only seems to nominate rappers who “smile” and not street guys like himself.

Listen for yourself below where Q also talks about how easy it is being an artist signed to TDE.