Sammy Sosa Looking White Is Right At Art Basel In Miami

Sammy Sosa was spotted down in Miami Beach at Art Basel, trying to look as white as he wants to. 

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted December 7, 2017
Sammy Sosa is a sad case of self-hate. Nevertheless, the former pro baseball slugger was spotted down in Miami Beach at Art Basel, trying to look as white as he wants to. 

DuJour’s Jason Binn hosted the annual kick off to Art Basel Miami Beach The Confidante Hotel and ol’ skin bleached Sammy didn’t look like he was glowing as he did in some recent pics.

But, he still was looking freshly scrubbed of his melanin.

Photos: WENN.com

