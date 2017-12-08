Steve Harvey Faces Fraud Allegations, Shifts Blame To Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry

Steve Harvey and his wife, Majorie, are facing a lawsuit from an individual who claims the Tv host pilfered him out of a promised fundraising commission for the couple’s children’s organization. The man raised $20 million for the organization and was told he would gain a 12.5 cut but says Harvey has yet to cough up the dough.

Vincent Dimmock claims he struck a deal with Harvey in April to raise the $20 mil, and in return he says he was promised 12.5% of everything he brought in. Dimmock says in the lawsuit he had access to high-level execs, A-list entertainers and political figures including a former President, and he got pledges for $20 mil.

According to the suit, Dimmock delivered on the first million but Harvey refused to pay him his commission.

Dimmock claims Harvey never intended to pay him and then goes on to make various allegations.

Dimmock says he introduced Harvey to an investor in May, and during their meeting he allegedly disparaged women, blamed Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for giving him bad financial advice and also blamed Barack Obama for Harvey’s “disastrous meeting with Donald Trump.”

The outlet reached out to Harvey’s agent for the past two decades and says he’s never been stiffed on his commissions in their dealings while dismissing Dimmock’s lawsuit as “fake.”

