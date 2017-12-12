Snoop Dogg ft. October London “Go On,” Skepta ft. A$AP Rocky & A$AP Nast “Ghost Ride” & More | Daily Visuals 12.11.17

Snoop Dogg knows that you’re only as young as you feel and judging from the way he lives his life the Hip-Hop OG loves to live by Jay-Z’s mantra, 40 is the new 20.

In his visuals to the October London assisted “Go On” that much is evident as the Doggfather throws a pool party where it seems like anyone over 35 isn’t allowed unless it’s Snoop himself of course.

Meanwhile over in UK Skepta is joined by A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast in his clip to “Ghost Ride” which features some old school gritty cinematography reminiscent of our beloved Video Music Box days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from China Mac featuring Young M.A, Lil Durk & Tee Grizzley, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. OCTOBER LONDON – “GO ON”

SKEPTA FT. A$AP ROCKY & A$AP NAST – “GHOST RIDE”

CHINA MAC FT. YOUNG M.A – “SAY A PRAYER”

LIL DURK & TEE GRIZZLEY – “FLYERS UP”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “Me, Myself & I”

YUNG LEAN – “RED BOTTOM SKY”

BLOCK 125 & TOMMY GUNN – “OUT THE DIRT”

BRAINSTORM – “VICES”