Spotify Launches Inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage & SZA Honored

Spotify and its artfully curated playlist RapCaviar has helped transform how fans absorb music from their faves and expanding their growing platforms to an international audience. Last Thursday (Dec. 7) at the Brooklyn Museum, the streaming service launched its first annual RapCaviar Pantheon, which celebrated the careers of Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and SZA in a unique fashion.

Last night, Thursday December 7th at the Brooklyn Museum, Spotify launched its inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon, an annual tribute that celebrates three breakthrough hip hop artists of the year in a unique artistic format. Spotify has been at the forefront of hip hop’s explosion thanks to the highly influential RapCaviar playlist. With over 8MM followers, RapCaviar is an indisputable force in hip hop, serving a platform for both launching new artists and as a destination for established artists.

For the launch of Pantheon, three stunning life-size statues of this year’s inductees, Metro Boomin, SZA and 21 Savage, were unveiled during an exceptional evening of art, conversation, and music. The crowd in attendance marveled at the remarkable craftsmanship of the sculptures and then enjoyed a lively panel discussion with Spotify’s Global Head of Hip Hop, Tuma Basa, acclaimed film director, Director X, and The FADER Editor-in-Chief, Duncan Cooper. There was also a screening of the exclusive short film about the creation of the statues by Director X, who partnered with Spotify to chronicle the creation of the sculptures, which can be seen here. DJ SpinKing kept the music flowing throughout the event with sets before and after the panel.

Check out the images of the first annual RapCaviar Pantheon on the following pages. Salute to Spotify for pushing the music forward.

Photo: Ryan Muir

