CNN’s Jake Tapper Owns Roy Moore’s Campaign Spokesman

Today (Dec. 12) on CNN, Jake Tapper interviewed Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman, Ted Crockett, and it didn’t go well for the alleged pedophile’s co-signer. Viewers literally witnessed Crockett’s brain stop working.

Tapper asked Crockett about his homie saying a Muslim shouldn’t be allowed to be a member of Congress. Crockett’s reasoning was you have to swear on a Bible to be an elected official in U.S., and Moore says a Muslim can’t do that ethically.

That’s when Tapper pointed out that the law says you can swear on anything of your choice, it doesn’t have to be a Bible.

Now look at Crockett’s face. Then the slow blink.

That man is a campaign spokesman. The struggle is real.

Roy Moore campaign spokesman responds with silence when asked if he knew people can be sworn in with a text other than the Christian bible pic.twitter.com/B65qIKBjlI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 12, 2017

—

Photo: CNN