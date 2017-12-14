Donald Trump “Not Fit To Clean The Toilets In The Barack Obama Presidential Library”

USA Today published an editorial late yesterday (Nov. 12) that basically ethered Donald Trump. The unsigned editorial is scathing, to say the least, but it’s not like the Russian plant doesn’t deserve it.

The sexist tweet that Trump aimed at Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is what inspired USA Today to go in.

“With his latest tweet, clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favors for campaign cash, President Trump has shown he is not fit for office. Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low,” the editorial’s opening, and it only gets more candid from there.

But this is going to be a favorite passage for many.

“A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush.”

Where is the lie?

Read the full spiel right here.

Photo: WENN.com