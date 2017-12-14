Robin Roberts Shaded White House Weed Carrier Omarosa With “Bye Felicia”, Twitter Rejoices

So Omarosa was on Good Morning America today, asserting she resigned and wasn’t fired while spewing some nonsense about what she saw in the White House as if she was invited to important meetings. But the best moment of the interview was afterward when Robin Roberts gave her opinion.

“That’s what said, she has a story to tell,” said Roberts. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye, Felicia.”

The tone was icy, the shade was epic.

Needless to say, Twitter had plenty to say about Omarosa’s delusion’s of grandeur, but more about Roberts’ shade

See for yourself below and on the flip.

I’m about to go pick up some scented candles for @RobinRoberts for Christmas. I’ll just sign all our names on the card. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 14, 2017

Exactly why I ❤ Robin Roberts https://t.co/458TZV68Nr — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 14, 2017

The entire universe when Robin Roberts says "BYE FELICIA!" to Omarosa: pic.twitter.com/1YoSGftUij — Adam MS (@Muh_Sadam) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/G9UAp2akal — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 14, 2017

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4Next page »