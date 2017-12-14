Robin Roberts Shaded White House Weed Carrier Omarosa With “Bye Felicia”, Twitter Rejoices

So Omarosa was on Good Morning America today, asserting she resigned and wasn’t fired while spewing some nonsense about what she saw in the White House as if she was invited to important meetings. But the best moment of the interview was afterward when Robin Roberts gave her opinion.
“That’s what said, she has a story to tell,” said Roberts. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye, Felicia.”
The tone was icy, the shade was epic.
Needless to say, Twitter had plenty to say about Omarosa’s delusion’s of grandeur, but more about Roberts’ shade
See for yourself below and on the flip.
—
Photo:
1 2 3 4Next page »
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours