Once Again It’s On: Marvel Gets Back Film Rights To X-Men & Fantastic Four

For years Marvel has been trying to find a way to reacquire the film rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and after weeks of negotiations and anticipation, it’s finally happened. Disney and Fox have struck a $52 billion deal that will give Disney the rights to all of 20th Century Fox’s films including all of Marvel’s classic characters.

According to io9.gizmodo Fox was aching to make a deal simply because the company wanted to focus its energy more into sports and news (uh oh).

While fanboys are rejoicing around the world, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch is also excited about the deal saying, via a press statement, “We are extremely proud of all that we have built at 21st Century Fox, and I firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace in what is an exciting and dynamic industry.”

The deal couldn’t have come at a better time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its decade-long phases 1, 2, and 3 will come to a close after many of your favorite characters meet their end at the hands of the mad titan Thanos in the next two Avengers films. Knowing that the likes of Iron Man, Captain America and more would more than likely see their end in the coming years, fans were wondering what direction Marvel would take their cinematic universe to kick-off phase 4 after Avengers 4.

Now that Disney has gotten back the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four and all the heroes and villains related to those franchises the possibilities seem endless. Secret Wars, Secret Invasion, and even the Marvel Zombies storylines are all in play after this deal.

No word yet on what Marvel plans to do with their newly acquired franchises but don’t be surprised if a post-credits scene in the untitled Avengers 4 includes some kind of reference to mutants or something else fantastic.

Photo: WENN.com