The Stream For N.E.R.D’s No_One Ever Really Dies Album Is Here [LISTEN]

N.E.R.D, the trio of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley began their long journey in music when they were all in high school. Now men all comfortably in their 40s, they’re testing the creative waters once again with their fifth studio recording, No_One Ever Really Dies.

No_One Ever Really Dies opens with the thumping lead single “Lemon” featuring Rihanna in rap mode and Skateboard P also keeping pace with verbal chants and rhymes as well. Another highlight from the album is “Voilà” which features Gucci Mane and Wale, which precedes the album’s second single “1000” featuring Future.

The album’s latest single, “Don’t Do It!” features Kendrick Lamar with a blistering ending verse that will get several rewinds. And for those who want to frustrate themselves into next year, Andre 3000 shows up on “Rollinem 7’s” and will have everyone asking why he’s not rapping full time at the moment.

Check out the stream to N.E.R.D.’s No_One Ever Really Dies album below. Let us know what you thought of the album in the comments section.

