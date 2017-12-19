Mystikal Enters Not Guilty Pleas In Rape And Kidnapping Charges

Veteran rapper Mystikal turned himself in last August after rape and kidnapping charges from an alleged 2016 incident came to light. On Monday, the down south artist born Michael Tyler has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his legal team hopes to get his $3 million bond reduced.

Local Lousiana outlet KSLA reports:

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old Prairieville resident whose performance name is Mystikal, faces one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Tyler has been in Caddo Correctional Center since surrendering to authorities Aug. 21.

His next court date is Jan. 18 and could include a motion to reduce his $3 million bond, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Two other men have been charged in the matter, which took place at a Shreveport casino after Mystikal performed. All three men are being held in the Caddo Correctional Center.

