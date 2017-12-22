Rihanna Joins Kendrick Lamar At TDE’s Annual Christmas Concert & Toy Drive

For most of 2017 “thick” Rihanna has been the toast of the town and at TDE’s 4th Annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive the good girl gone bad took to the stage with Kung-Fu Kenny to perform “Loyalty” and gave the fans an early Christmas gift that wasn’t a tax scam.

While Bay Area OG E-40 also took part in the event at Nickerson Gardens projects in Watts, California all eyes were on Riri and boy did she deliver.

Check out some videos of her performance below and on the flip.

Yep, Rihanna was in the hood.

