TIDAL To Offer Free 12-Day Trial For The Holidays

Although there has been recent news about TIDAL‘s troubles, it appears the streaming service is still making a push to stand firm in the crowded marketplace. The company is offering a free 12-day trial to new members without requiring a credit card.

The offer gives users full access to the service beginning on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and continuing on through January 5, 2018. The incentive to join is sweetened with the debut of four original series, ticket giveaways, livestreams, and other features.

On opening day, Rap Radar will welcome guest Nipsey Hussle. On January 1, Questlove will be the focus of the show Show Exploder. On January 5, the making of Rapsody’s GRAMMY-nominated album Laila’s Wisdom will be the focus of the Where Flowers Bloom documentary.

Photo: Getty