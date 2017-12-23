SZA “The Weekend,” Murs “Melancholy” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.17

Since she dropped her LP CTRL SZA’s been on fire as of late and with the release of her latest video it’s only going to keep that flame crackling.

For her clip to “The Weekend” the TDE songstress makes it so her fans can only appreciate her from afar as she performs on a balcony and the 2nd floor of a parking garage. Even when she’s in front of the camera it’s still from more than a few feet away. Why she do us like this?!

Murs on the other hands gives people an up close and personal performance at a dive bar where the patrons don’t seem impressed in the least for his clip to “Melancholy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Uncle Murda featuring Don Q & Que Banz, Macklemore featuring Dave B & Travis Thompson, and more.

SZA – “THE WEEKEND”

MURS – “MELANCHOLY”

UNCLE MURDA FT. DON Q & QUE BANZ – “DIFFERENT TIME”

MACKLEMORE FT. DAVE B & TRAVIS THOMPSON – “CORNER STORE”

SQUIDNICE – “HOP OUT”