Eric Garner’s Daughter Erica Suffers Heart Attack, In A Coma

Prayers up for Erica Garner. The daughter of Eric Garner suffered a heart attack over the weekend and is reportedly in a coma.

Reports the New York Times:

“The oldest daughter of Eric Garner, the black man whose dying calls of “I can’t breathe” after he was placed in a chokehold by a police officer became a protest chant across the country, has been hospitalized following a heart attack, her mother said on Monday.

Erica Garner, 27, was in a medically induced coma, her mother, Esaw Snipes, said in a brief telephone interview.

After her father’s death on Staten Island in 2014, Erica Garner campaigned for police accountability, demanding justice for not only her father but also for others who were killed during encounters with the police. She has sought answers from President Obama and castigated Mayor Bill de Blasio over policing matters. In 2016, she campaigned on behalf of Senator Bernie Sanders for president, introducing him at a rally in South Carolina.”

Eric Garner entered the hospital on Saturday night (Dec. 23).

Our prayers go out to the Garner family during this tough time.

Photo: Getty