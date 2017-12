Rap Radar’s podcast has a home on TIDAL, and its latest guest is Nipsey Hussle. Coincidentally, you can watch the episode for free since it kicks off TIDAL’s 12 days of account previews.

Watch Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller chop it up with Nipsey, whose new album titled Victory Lap is set to drop in February, below.

Photo: TIDAL