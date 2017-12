As he promised, today (Dec. 25) Lil Wayne dropped his latest project, Dedication 6.

I thank u all so fkn much for the luv n support!!!!! & I wish u all a very Merry Christmas and a happy Tune year! Go D6! Sikksh!t. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 25, 2017

You get 15 tracks with guest verses from Zoey Dollaz, Nicki Minaj and Cory Gunz, amongst others. However, word is this is only part one, with a second drop of music to follow in the near future.

Listen to Dedication 6 below.

—

Photo: Young Money