Kanye West Gifted Kim Kardashian Thousands of Dollars In Stocks Shares for Christmas

What do you get the person who has everything? How about more riches?

That’s basically what Kim Kardashian got this past Christmas when Mrs. West was blessed with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in Netflix, Adidas, Apple, Amazon, and Walt Disney courtesy of her beau, Kanye West.

According to Engadget, Kanye gave Kim gift cards for Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Disney and Adidas for Christmas. Seemed innocent enough but in reality, it was all a cover-up for her true gifts: stocks.

Kim took to her IG page with her story to show that she is now the proud owner of 995 shares of adidas stock and 920 shares of stock in Disney amongst others, all of which are valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s also worth mentioning that each of these companies have been on the upswing as of late and after Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s movie franchises you can bet your bottom dollar that particular stock will rise like Cardi B’s celebrity in 2017.

—

Photo: WENN.com