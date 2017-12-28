EricaGarner: Erica Garner Suffered Brain Damage, Family Hopes For Recovery

Erica Garner, the daughter of slain Staten Island man Eric Garner, was reported to be brain dead by several outlets Thursday (Dec. 28). Just days ago, the fiery young activist suffered a major heart attack but was reportedly declared brain dead Thursday with the family holding on to the hope of a recovery after brain activity was detected.

New York Daily News reports:

The daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner is close to death but still showing her fighting spirit after a massive heart attack nearly a week ago, family members told the Daily News Thursday.

Relatives and friends rushed to Woodhull Hospital Thursday to visit Erica Garner, who became an outspoken critic of police brutality after her father’s death in 2013.

The 27-year-old firebrand remained in grave condition on life support Thursday, her mother Esaw Snipes said.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s heartbroken mother explained early Thursday. “Physically she is still with us.”

The family is rallying around Garner, hoping she’ll pull through. Twitter has been alight with reactions to the news, including hopeful affirmations that Garner will make it through.

I just visited the hospital to see Erica Garner and family. She has not passed away. She does have limited brain function but doctors say they see some activity. Her condition is no doubt critical, but the family was encouraged this afternoon. Do not write her obituary. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 28, 2017

Her name is Erica Garner. His name is Eric Garner. https://t.co/viIsQln1KF — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 28, 2017

Thinking of Erica Garner & her family today. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 28, 2017

Photo: Getty

