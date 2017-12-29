Cardi B and Offset Deny Instagram Model’s Claims Offset Got Her Pregnant

Cardi b and Offset stay in some drama. The couple is denying the claims of a woman who says Offset got her pregnant.

Before you get on the Offset ain’t ish train, the allegedly knocked up accuser has a history of struggle.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Offset’s never personally met Celina Powell, who posted a picture of a sonogram Friday claiming she’s having a baby girl … and Offset’s the baby daddy.

She captioned the post, “I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus.”

It’s allegedly not the first time Powell’s claimed other rappers as her baby daddy … we’re told her past accusations have included Fetty Wap and Chief Keef. She cops to the prior allegations too … writing in her new post, “I know y’all like ‘this bitch done faked hella pregnancies.'”

What part of the jig is this?

Although there is allegedly footage of Offset and Powell in a Facetime, the former says it was a prank call after she somehow got his number.

These THOTS, allegedly, are savage. If you want even more f*ckery, DJ Akademiks interviewed Powell (see on the flip).

SMH.

Instagram Thot @xocelina187 claims to be pregnant by #Offset 🙊👀 what are y’all thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/GqXqwOvHou — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 28, 2017

Photo: Thaddeus McAdams

