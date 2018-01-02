Barack Obama Shares 2017 Favorite Songs List, SZA, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar Included

Barack Obama continues to show he is the coolest POTUS ever. Double Obama recently unveiled his favorite jams and proved he still has great taste.

On Sunday, December 31 the revered politician took to his personal Facebook account to share his yearly best of list.

During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.

His choices ranged from big radio hits (DJ Khaled), grown man raps (Jay-Z), brooding R&B (SZA) and even hints of trap (Young Thug). Below is the final list:

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

‘The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises” by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

“Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

“Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

“Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” by U2

*Bonus: “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)

Along with his go to tunes Barack also shared his top reading picks for the year. His favorite books of 2017 include The Power by Naomi Alderman and Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You can see his full Facebook post below.

—

Photo: WENN.com