Bow Wow Said He Had A Club In His Crib, The Internet Said Stop Lying Shad

Bow Wow has been solidifying a reputation as a man who just can’t be trusted for quite some time now. Case in point, he recently said he had a club in his crib, but the Internet pulled out the receipts proved those claims were just another fib.

DJ Akademiks dutifully shared a pic of Bow Wow making his club in the crib statement.

That’s when the Internets went to work to refute the rapper born Shad Moss’ claim. It didn’t take long.

12 hours into 2018… they already tryna expose bow wow for flexing and saying he got a club in his house 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CGq3oagEUe — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 1, 2018

