Bow Wow Claims He Dated Kim Kardashian, Kept Quiet Because She’s White

Bow Wow is up to his old antics. The rapper who wants you to call him Shad Moss is now claiming that he once dated Kim Kardashian, but kept it on the low because she is white.

The New York Daily News detailed the struggle…

The 30-year-old rapper told Hollywood Unlocked that the pair got each other’s information when she was still Paris Hilton’s BFF, around the time she covered King Magazine in 2007.

“We was cool, we remained friends. And this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move,” he said. “We kicked it hard.”

“I’m just so nervous because I never really dated outside my race before, this is different for a n—a,” he continued. “I don’t know how my fans going to look at it… so I kept that s–t low and nobody really knew.”

Bow Wow didn’t answer when he was naturally asked if he smashed. There’s also a 95% shot Kim K is going to go “huh?” when asked to confirm Bow Wow’s claim.

In other news, Kim posted a family picture on Twitter. Peep the Hollywood Unlocked interview on the flip.

Potent Bow Wow slander likely on deck…

