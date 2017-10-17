Bow Wow Posts Death Row Records Pic Struggle, Slander Is Ferocious

Bow Wow, better known these days as Shad Moss, took a first class seat on the struggle plane once again. The rapper and entertainer posted a photoshopped image featuring him as part of the Death Row Records cover story from VIBE back in the day, and Twitter has opened up a barrage of slander that hasn’t let up.

Where it all started … pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow posted the above tweet on Monday (Oct. 16) which featured him as a boy among the Death Row Records team of 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, and others. After fans on Twitter began piecing together the fact Moss was never officially signed to the label, he began defending the reason why he shared the image.

Moss posted a photo from 1993 of him standing between Snoop and Dr. Dre, seemingly in a bid to confirm he was down with the set at age six. Moss kept showing the receipts, such as him appearing in Snoop’s “Gin & Juice” video before he finally said a fan sent him the original photo.

“I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories,” Moss tweeted. He added, “Facts. Fan sent me the pic its not the original from VIBE im like damn it just took me back i was apart of some legendary sh*t. ”

Right.

Twitter’s unforgiving slander has continued into today, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions below and on the following pages.

Gin and juice video … 93' pic.twitter.com/w8ZnlZeJKm — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories. Big was on bad boy my bros. https://t.co/iNt7wFFI6V — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Facts. Fan sent me the pic its not the original from VIBE im like damn it just took me back i was apart of some legendary shit. Blessed https://t.co/kEbUZhuuIT — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow forced himself in that Death Row pic like a deadbeat Dad on draft night. — Clout Drexler 🇭🇹 (@BosNaud) October 16, 2017

Lmao. Bow Wow, this is why black people treat you like Meg from Family guy https://t.co/GNAEiBQ4IK — c (@chuuzus) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow's delusional mind pic.twitter.com/W9Ly0PFkuY — Jong Junior (@chesteripley) October 16, 2017

When I saw that pic Bow Wow posted I JUST KNEW he was in there somewhere I was looking for him like Where’s Waldo — Mola Funkhouser (@MolaLutherKing) October 16, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

