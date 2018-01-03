DJ Akademiks Facing Jail Time?

It’s a new year, and DJ Akademiks is off to a running start with the struggle. Word on the Internets is that the media personality is facing jail time.

For what exactly? We’re not too sure, yet.

However. footage of Akademiks in court as well as his commentary on the possibility of him spending time in the bing has been circulating. Also, his alleged girlfriend is holding him down.

DJ Akademiks Reportedly Facing Jail Time https://t.co/dccZVksYpK pic.twitter.com/LaBnUrlBaH — Ricky Rick (@rikyrisky_rick) January 3, 2018

Of course, this can all just be wild speculation, but you care. Expect the obligatory slander to begin flourishing as much if not more than the #freeakademiks hashtag.

So according to the E-Streets, Ak had a broken tail light and when he got pulled over he had open containers and a gun without a license. Welp.. — Aaron Busby (@MrBusby4o8) January 3, 2018

This story is developing.

