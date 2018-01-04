Move Over Wii: Nintendo Switch Is Now The Fastest Selling Console of All-Time In The U.S.

Nintendo is coming out the gate strong in 2018 and that is thanks in large part to their hybrid home console the Nintendo Switch. They have announced that their latest video game system is the fasted selling console in U.S. history by selling 4.8 million units in just under 10 months.

That's a lot of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Their latest milestone shatters the previous record held by their Wii console which moved 4 million units in the same time period upon its release. The Switch officially hit the markets on March 3rd, 2017 hit the ground running but it was this past holiday season that put the console over the top. Nintendo also points out to the consoles strong library fueling the systems epic run. Their strong and critically acclaimed launch titles Mario Odyssey which 60% percent of Switch owners and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild which 55% of Nintendo Switch owners are also strong factors as well.

Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO added this about the Nintendo Switch’s success:

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go. Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

Nintendo doesn’t intend to take their foot off the gas in 2018 with new titles such Bayonetta/Bayonetta 2, Yoshi on the way plus games from publishers Sega, Capcom, EA and Ubisoft on the way. Nintendo predicts they will move 14 million units this year and are already on track to do so. If Nintendo manages to pull off this fete they would have officially sold more Switch consoles than Wii U consoles during its entire lifespan. That device was nothing but pure struggle by the way.

This is great news for the company even though they announced they will not be upgrading to 64GB cartridges until 2019 reportedly. They are definitely not worried about their 2018 at all.

Photo: Nintendo