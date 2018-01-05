Fake South Florida Teen Doctor Gets 3 Years In The Slammer

Malachi Love-Robinson, the South Florida man who at the age of 17 posed as a doctor, faced over a dozen charges. After he pleaded guilty, Love-Robinson will serve three-and-a-half year sentence with 16 months counted as time served.

The Sun-Sentinel writes:

He was facing up to 90 years for his propensity to masquerade as a doctor in West Palm Beach. His ruse made national headlines as authorities unraveled a trail of deceit that included fraudulent diplomas and a real stethoscope.

His plea deal ends a criminal saga that included trouble in northern Virginia — he pleaded guilty last year on fraud counts not involving medicine and served a year behind bars up there.

Love-Robinson was first accused of being a fake doctor three years ago this month, when a West Palm Beach police report said he peeked in on at least one gynecological exam at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He said at the time he was “deeply saddened and a little disrespected” by the allegations.

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of practicing medicine without a license on Thursday (Jan. 4) and for also practicing naturopathy without a license and grand theft.

Photo: Getty