WATCH: Jake Tapper Sonned Seedy White House Adviser Stephen Miller

CNN thought interviewing White House advisor Stephen Miller this morning (Jan. 7) would be a good idea. But after Miller kept extolling inaccurate info, filibustering and being the usual political douchebag, host Jake Tapper had enough and cut him off.

Miller said Trump was a political genius, so there’s that.

Longer exchange that led to @jaketapper cutting off Stephen Miller this morning pic.twitter.com/K3vKRfh8JX — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) January 7, 2018

Even the Cheeto Charlatan reacted. Which pretty much confirmed Tapper’s assertion that he was watching, though Miller’s obsequious performance.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Right on cue, the Internets is taking this moment to slander Stephen Miller to the fullest.

"There's one viewer that you care about right now" (Obvi Trump). Then Tapper cuts this Hair Club for Men reject off before his show goes to commercial. And that's how it's done. pic.twitter.com/kgRs04cxMu#SundayMorning#SOTU — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 7, 2018

I see Stephen Miller is in the news again, which means it's time for me to post (again) this paragraph about cultural touchstones from when he was at Duke. https://t.co/AaCLIcfkgM pic.twitter.com/JpFQuNfVRd — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) January 7, 2018

Stephen Miller just wiped the floor with Jake Tapper— it was almost sad to watch as Tapper had to cut the mic and go to commercial. — Ricky Vaughn 2.0 (@RapinBill) January 7, 2018

Jake Tapper just called Stephen Miller obsequious before cutting him off. pic.twitter.com/jTW7oVJAmf — Deep State Nine (@ParmesonP) January 7, 2018

Stephen Miller tells Jake Tapper that it is true that Trump is a "genius" because "he is a self-made billionaire who revolutionized reality TV." I'm pretty sure that this is NOT the definition of "Genius"! #SundayMorning — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2018

I would pay large amounts of money to see the @jaketapper stephen miller interaction off camera right now. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 7, 2018

Photo: WENN

