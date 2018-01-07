Home > News

WATCH: Jake Tapper Sonned Seedy White House Adviser Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller got owned on CNN while Trump was watching.

Written By Robert Longfellow

CNN thought interviewing White House advisor Stephen Miller this morning (Jan. 7)  would be a good idea. But after Miller kept extolling inaccurate info, filibustering and being the usual political douchebag, host Jake Tapper had enough and cut him off. 

Miller said Trump was a political genius, so there’s that.

Even the Cheeto Charlatan reacted. Which pretty much confirmed Tapper’s assertion that he was watching, though Miller’s obsequious performance.

Right on cue, the Internets is taking this moment to slander Stephen Miller to the fullest.

See some of the best below and on the flip.

