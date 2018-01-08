Jordan Brand Links With Levi’s For Exclusive Denim Air Jordan IV & Trucker Jacket

Jordan brand dropped a few unexpected collaborations in 2017 and to kick off 2018 the brand that the G.O.A.T. built is linking up with Levi’s Strauss & Co. to release an exclusive denim constructed collection.

Once again turning to their classic Jordan IV silhouette, Jordan brand and Levi’s have concocted a denim draped pair of Air Jordans that are to be accompanied by a reversible denim trucker jacket with the word “Flight” etched into the back.

Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration below and check the following retailers on January 17 if you’re interested in coppin’.

See detailed photos of the goods below and on the flip.

—

Photos: Jordan Brand

