Jordan Brand Links With Levi’s For Exclusive Denim Air Jordan IV & Trucker Jacket

Jordan brand dropped a few unexpected collaborations in 2017 and to kick off 2018 the brand that the G.O.A.T. built is linking up with Levi’s Strauss & Co. to release an exclusive denim constructed collection.
Once again turning to their classic Jordan IV silhouette, Jordan brand and Levi’s have concocted a denim draped pair of Air Jordans that are to be accompanied by a reversible denim trucker jacket with the word “Flight” etched into the back.
Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration below and check the following retailers on January 17 if you’re interested in coppin’.
BOTTEGA BACK DOOR- Bologna
CONCEPTS- Boston and New York City
DOE- Shanghai
END CLOTHING- Newcastle
INVINCIBLE- Taiwan
JORDAN BASTILLE- Paris
KICKZ- Berlin
KINETICS (TOKYO 23)- Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
LEVI’S STORE HARAJUKU- Tokyo
LEVI’S- San Francisco (Market St.) and New York City Soho
LEVI’S BERLIN KURFUERSTENDAMM- Berlin
LEVI’S LONDON REGENT STREET 174- London
LEVI’S OSAKA FLAGSHIP- Osaka
LEVI’S PARIS CHAMPS ELYSEES- Paris
LEVI’S SH Nanjing WEST RD- Shanghai
LIVESTOCK- Toronto
OPIUM- Paris
OQUIM- Amsterdam
SHINZO- Paris
SHOE GALLERY- Miami
SI VAS DESCALZO- Barcelona
SNEAKRS N STUFF- London
SOLE FLY- Miami
SPORTS LAB- Osaka
SPORTS LAB- Shinjuku, Tokyo
UBIQ- Philadelphia
UNDEFEATED- Los Angeles
The following retailers will carry only the Air Jordan IV:
8 WELLINGTON- Hong Kong
21 Lab- New York City
32 SO STATE ST- Chicago
290 SQM- Turkey
A MA MANIERE- Atlanta
BODEGA- Boston
CAPSULE- Toronto
CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL – Dubai
CRÈME- Norfolk (VA)
DEAL- Beijing
FEATURE- Las Vegas
FOOT PATROL- London
JORDAN L1 HONGXING- Chengdu, Hongxing
JORDAN 16 SONGGAO- Taipei
JORDAN 139 NAN DONG- Shanghai
JORDAN BEIJING THE PLACE- Beijing
JORDAN GUANGZHOU 218 TIANHE- Guangzhou
JORDAN HONGDAE – Seoul
JORDAN NANJING- Tinajing
JORDAN TAIPEI XIMENTING- Taipei
JORDAN TIANJIN – Tianjing
KITH- New York City (SoHo)
LMTD EDITIONS- Barcelona
LUST- MEXICO CITY
ONENESS- Lexington
OVERKILL- Berlin
PATTA- Amsterdam
POLITICS- Lafayette (LA)
RSVP GALLERY- Chicago
SI VAS DESCALZO- Barcelona
SOCIAL STATUS- Charlotte, Houston, Pittsburgh
ST ALFREDS- Chicago
SUPPLY- SYDNEY
THE DARKSIDE INITIATIVE- San Francisco
TITAN- Fort, Manila
TITOLO- Zurich
TROPHY ROOM- Disney Springs
WISH- Atlanta
WZK- Shanghai
XH55- Guangzhou
XHIBITION- Cleveland
YAXIN- Beijing
See detailed photos of the goods below and on the flip.
Photos: Jordan Brand
